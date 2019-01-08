Commodities
January 8, 2019 / 11:14 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras may settle transfer-of-rights dispute for about $14 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) may receive about $14 billion from the Brazilian government to settle a dispute related to the so-called transfer-of-rights oil exploration areas off the coast, the state-run oil firm said on Tuesday.

Petrobras said in a securities filing that such a settlement could only be confirmed after Brazil’s TCU audit court issues an opinion on the matter, adding both parties have to be in agreement with the terms.

Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely

