Brazil's Petrobras may settle transfer-of-rights dispute for about $14 billion

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) may receive about $14 billion from the Brazilian government to settle a dispute related to the so-called transfer-of-rights oil exploration areas off the coast, the state-run oil firm said on Tuesday.

Petrobras said in a securities filing that such a settlement could only be confirmed after Brazil’s TCU audit court issues an opinion on the matter, adding both parties have to be in agreement with the terms.