Brazil's Petrobras in talks to give back licenses in Uruguay: filing

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is in talks with the Uruguayan government to give back licenses to operate natural gas distributors in the country, the company said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

The CEO of Petrobras, as the company is known, Roberto Castello Branco met on Tuesday with Uruguayan president Tabare Vázquez to discuss the issue, the company said.

Petrobras said the licenses to operate the companies will be given back to the Uruguayan government by the end of September and both parties agreed to end litigation involving the licenses.