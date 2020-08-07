PetroChina's Ningxia refinery to resume operations in mid-August

BEIJING (Reuters) - PetroChina’s Ningxia refinery is scheduled to resume operation of its 100,000 barrels per day oil refining units in mid-August after an overhaul.

The plant in northwestern China began 45 days of maintenance on July 1.

As of Thursday, 84% of the work had been completed, the Ningxia refinery said on Friday.

In 2019, the refinery processed 4.53 million tonnes of crude oil and produced 3.82 million tonnes of refined oil products.