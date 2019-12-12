Fire at PetroChina's Fushun refinery put out: state media

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Firefighters have put out a fire caused by a pipeline leak at a refinery in northeastern China operated by PetroChina, media reported on Thursday.

The fire broke out at 9:39 pm local time on Wednesday after an oil pipeline leak at No.2 oil plant PetroChina’s Fushun Petrochemical Corp in northeast China’s Liaoning province, People’s Daily reported.

The fire was put out around midnight after more than 40 fire trucks were dispatched to the site. There were no injuries, the report said.

A PetroChina spokesman said he was not aware of the accident and couldn’t immediately comment.