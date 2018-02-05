FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 8:43 AM / in 2 hours

Petrofac bosses to be interviewed by Britain's fraud office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British oilfield services provider Petrofac said its top management, including its chairman and executive directors, would be interviewed by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) regarding an ongoing investigation into suspected bribery and corruption.

The SFO said in May it had begun an investigation into the activities of Petrofac and its subsidiaries in connection with a probe into Monaco-based Unaoil.

The SFO is investigating Unaoil, its officers, employees and agents in connection with suspected bribery, corruption and money laundering.

Petrofac said on Monday it was engaging with the SFO, adding that the probe is expected to involve the interview of its chairman, executive and non-executive directors as well as employees.

Shares in Petrofac were down 3.8 percent at 505.6 pence at 0826 GMT.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

