Slovenian fuel retailer Petrol sees 2020 net profit rising 13.5%

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Friday that it sees 2020 group net profit at 109.8 million euros ($121 million), rising from an expected 96.7 million euros this year on higher sales.

It said sales are expected to rise to 6.4 billion euros from 5.6 billion seen in 2019.

“The group’s investment policy for 2020 will be focused on accelerating the growth of business in the area of renewable electricity production, on consolidating its position and expanding sales and on expanding its operations in the area of energy and environmental solutions,” Petrol said in a statement without elaborating.

Petrol, which operates filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo, plans to increase the number of stations to 522 by the end of 2020 from 508 at the end of this year.