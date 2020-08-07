Petrobras says begins binding phase of Tartaruga, seven onshore concessions sales

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) said on Friday it had begun the binding stage of a sale of its stake in the Tartaruga field, in the latest stage of its asset sale plan.

It also said it had begun the binding phase of a sale of its stakes in seven onshore concessions, it said in a filing.

Separately, Petrobras said it was hibernating its Merluza (PMLZ-1) platform due to lower demand for gas and the opportunity to cut costs.

Petrobras has been made selling off assets to reduce debt, a tactic that has been cheered by investors.