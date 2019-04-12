Fire tamed at Petronas' flagship Malaysian oil refinery

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A fire was brought under control early on Friday after an explosion at a Malaysian oil refinery being developed by state oil firm Petronas, which was testing its facilities ahead of planned commercial operations later this year.

FILE PHOTO - A Petronas logo at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

RAPID, or Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development, will anchor the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) and is Petronas’ biggest domestic investment, made in a 50-50 partnership with Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Saudi Aramco.

The explosion and fire occurred at about 1:25 a.m. on Friday (1725 GMT on Thursday) at the plant’s atmospheric residue desulphurisation unit, which is in its commissioning stage, Petronas said in an updated statement.

Petronas said there were no fatalities caused by the explosion and fire. The fire was contained within 30 minutes, it had said earlier.

“We wish to assure members of the public that the situation is under control and there is no health related risk to this incident,” the company said in its latest statement.

Police said two people were given outpatient treatment following the incident, which was attended to by five fire trucks and 30 staff from the Petronas RAPID Pengerang emergency response team.

“Teams have been set up and are currently working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident,” Petronas said.

Petronas is currently testing its systems at RAPID, running crude oil through its fuel processing units and labyrinth of pipes, and producing large exhaust gas fires from its flare tower. [nL3N20V03K]

The refinery, which will process around 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil once fully operational, is expected to come online later this year, and sell fuel to customers in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia.

Map of Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Malaysia: tmsnrt.rs/2IfNta8