April 12, 2019 / 12:54 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Petronas says fire contained after explosion at Pengerang complex

FILE PHOTO - A Petronas logo at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A fire and explosion occurred at the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Malaysia’s southern Johor state early on Friday, national oil firm Petronas said.

The incident happened at about 1:25 a.m. Malaysian time (1725 GMT Thursday) and was contained within 30 minutes, Petronas said in a statement.

“The situation is under control and all relevant authorities have been informed. We will provide additional information in due course as investigation is still being carried out,” the company said.

