August 2, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Malaysia's Petronas delivers first LNG cargo to Japan's Hokkaido Electric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state-owned oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) [PETR.UL] said on Thursday it had delivered its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Japan’s Hokkaido Electric Power Co. Inc. on August 1.

The delivery marks the beginning of its supply to Hokkaido Electric via a 10 year agreement signed on 2 March 2017, according to a Petronas statement.

The delivery was done via Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, a Petronas subsidiary, and the cargo was delivered from Petronas’ Bintulu LNG complex in the East Malaysian state of Sarawak, according to the statement.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

