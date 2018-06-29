FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
June 29, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Petropavlovsk votes through second management change in just over a year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The shareholders of Russia’s Petropavlovsk voted on Friday to change the gold miner’s management for the second time in just over a year, with current Chief Executive Roman Deniskin stepping down and a former CEO re-appointed as director.

According to a preliminary assessment of the votes at its annual general meeting, former chief executive Pavel Maslovskiy as well as Roderic Lyne, a former British ambassador to Russia, and Robert Jenkins will be appointed as directors.

Deniskin and several other directors will not be reappointed, however, according to the regulatory filing.

Shareholders last June ousted company founder Peter Hambro from the role of chairman. Co-founder and CEO Maslovskiy chose to step down.

Months later, the original activist shareholder sold out and new ones - CABS Platform and Slevin, supported by Kazakh entrepreneur Kenges Rakishev - began demanding the return of Maslovskiy as CEO.

Petropavlovsk’s share price has collapsed from highs in 2008, although it has rallied from the trough of 2015-16 when commodity markets crashed. On Friday at 1328 GMT, it was trading up 1.63 percent at 8.13 pence.

The change in management comes as the company works to capitalize on a long-running project to allow the treatment of refractory gold ore that is difficult to process using traditional methods.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Barbara Lewis; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.