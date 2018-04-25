FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

German minister: Want Opel plants here to be safe in long-term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday that the German government wanted Opel plants in Germany to be shored up for the future as France’s PSA Group (PEUP.PA), which last year bought Opel, seeks to make savings.

The logo of Opel is seen at their plant in Eisenach, Germany April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“The German government has an interest in Opel sites in Germany being secured for the long-term,” Altmaier said. “At the moment we’re discussing how the Eisenach plant in particular can be stabilized and secured.”

    Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel

