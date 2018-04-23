FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
April 23, 2018 / 9:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thuringia ready to help Opel, but won't be blackmailed: premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German state of Thuringia is ready to offer assistance to carmaker Opel in order to keep open the region’s Eisenach plant, state premier Bodo Ramelow told Reuters on Monday.

Opel sign is displayed on the car during the motor show in Riga, Latvia April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The state could help with energy costs and property, he said, but added that it would only lend assistance if wage bargaining parties returned to the negotiating table. The state would also not allow itself to be blackmailed by PSA (PEUP.PA).

“We cannot accept that,” Ramelow said. Of the three states in which Opel produces in Germany, he added: “The three states won’t allow themselves to be divided.”

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
