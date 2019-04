FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Peugeot is seen at a dealership of the company in Selestat, France, January 14, 2019.REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group said first-quarter revenue fell 1.1 percent, as sales continued to decline in China and were also impacted by the Peugeot maker’s withdrawal from Iran.

Revenue declined to 17.98 billion euros ($20.05 billion) in January-March from 18.2 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based carmaker said on Thursday.