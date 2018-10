(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Ian Read would step down at the start of next year.

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read leaves after appearing at a commons science committee hearing at Portcullis House in London May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Read will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Albert Bourla, the company said, adding that from Jan. 1, Read will serve as the executive chairman indefinitely.