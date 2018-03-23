GSK pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer assets

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s (PFE.N) consumer healthcare business, the British drugs company said on Friday, endangering an auction for an asset some said could fetch as much as $20 billion.

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York, U.S., April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

GSK was seen as the front runner to buy the assets, which include Advil painkillers and Centrum vitamins, after main rival Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) quit the race on Thursday.

“While we will continue to review opportunities that may accelerate our strategy, they must meet our criteria for returns and not compromise our priorities for capital allocation,” Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said in a brief statement.

GSK shares jumped 4 percent to 13.23 pounds at 0809 GMT.

A Pfizer representative was not immediately available to comment.