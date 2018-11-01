Pfizer weighing sale of women's health portfolio: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Pfizer's world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PPE.N is considering options, including a sale of its women’s health portfolio, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A sale of the division, which has annual sales of about $1.2 billion, could fetch about $2 billion and draw bids from both private equity firms and rival pharmaceutical companies, Bloomberg reported here

Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Allergan Plc (AGN.N) said in May it planned to sell off its women’s health and infectious disease units, to focus on its core businesses.