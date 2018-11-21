FDA approves Pfizer's treatment for rare blood cancer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it approved Pfizer Inc’s treatment for a rare form of blood cancer in some adults.

The drug, Daurismo, was approved for adults with acute myeloid leukemia aged 75 or older, those with other chronic health conditions or diseases that may preclude the use of intensive chemotherapy, the FDA said.

The drug comes with a boxed warning flagging the risk of embryo-fetal death or severe birth defects.