Pfizer's Xeljanz gets FDA nod as joint disease treatment

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Thursday the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two doses of its drug Xeljanz for the treatment of a joint disease.

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Xeljanz was approved as a 5-mg dose taken twice daily and as an extended-release 11-mg dose taken once daily as a treatment for active psoriatic arthritis.

The drug was first approved in 2012 as an oral alternative to injected biotech medicines for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.