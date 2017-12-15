FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfizer's Xeljanz gets FDA nod as joint disease treatment
Sections
Featured
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Business
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Finance
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
Life Lessons
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 15, 2017 / 12:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pfizer's Xeljanz gets FDA nod as joint disease treatment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two doses of its drug Xeljanz for treatment of a joint disease.

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Xeljanz was approved as a 5-mg dose taken twice daily and as an extended-release 11-mg dose taken once daily as a drug for patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have not responded to other treatments.

Psoriatic arthritis, a form of arthritis that affects some people who have skin disease psoriasis, is characterized by symptoms such as joint pain, stiffness and swelling.

Xeljanz, which earned Pfizer $348 million in the latest quarter, was first approved in 2012 as an oral alternative to injected biotech medicines for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

The drug’s expanded label comes with the same boxed warning, cautioning against the risk of serious infections and malignancy, that accompanied its first approval.

Earlier this week, the FDA determined additional review time was necessary for Pfizer’s application to market Xeljanz as a treatment for ulcerative colitis, a bowel disease.

In 2015, the FDA rejected it as a treatment for a scaly skin condition called plaque psoriasis.

On Wednesday, Pfizer said it secured an FDA nod for its second biosimilar version of Johnson & Johnson’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.