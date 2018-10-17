FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 17, 2018 / 5:03 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Pfizer to cut around 2 percent of jobs through early next year

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) plans to reduce its global headcount by around 2 percent through voluntary retirements and layoffs this year and early next year, as it looks to streamline its corporate structure and eliminate some managerial roles and responsibilities.

The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Pfizer has around 90,000 employees worldwide.

Pfizer spokeswoman Sally Beatty said the job cuts were “about creating a simpler, more efficient structure and not achieving cost savings.”

The job cuts were originally reported by CNBC.

The move follows the announcement earlier this month that Chief Operating Officer Albert Bourla would succeed Ian Read as chief executive in January. The company also added new responsibilities for many of its top managers and hired a new chief digital officer.

Shares of Pfizer were up 1.8 percent at $44.70 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares are up around 20 percent this year, outperforming the Standard & Poors 500 index, which is up about 4 percent over the same period.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.