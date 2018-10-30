FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 30, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pfizer CEO designate does not see need for large acquisitions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Pfizer's world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) does not see a need for any large acquisitions, the drugmaker’s CEO designate Albert Bourla said, following the drugmaker’s third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

Bourla’s remarks came during a conference call with analysts after Pfizer cut its yearly revenue forecast, blaming supply snags and a strengthening dollar.

“We continue not to see the need for any large-scale M&A activity at this time,” Bourla, currently Pfizer’s chief operating officer, said.

Bourla succeeds Pfizer’s longtime Chief Executive Officer Ian Read in January.

Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.