Pfizer CEO designate does not see need for large acquisitions

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) does not see a need for any large acquisitions, the drugmaker’s CEO designate Albert Bourla said, following the drugmaker’s third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.
Bourla’s remarks came during a conference call with analysts after Pfizer cut its yearly revenue forecast, blaming supply snags and a strengthening dollar.
“We continue not to see the need for any large-scale M&A activity at this time,” Bourla, currently Pfizer’s chief operating officer, said.
Bourla succeeds Pfizer’s longtime Chief Executive Officer Ian Read in January.
