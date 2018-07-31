Pfizer CEO believes U.S. will eliminate rebates on prescription drugs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Ian Read said on Tuesday that he believes the Trump administration intends to eliminate rebates on prescription drug purchases, but he does not know how quickly such a policy could be implemented.

Earlier this month, the administration proposed a rule that would scale back protections currently in place that allow rebates between drug manufacturers and insurers and pharmacy benefits managers. Read said on a conference call with analysts and investors that he believes the administration wants to get rid of them entirely.

President Trump had criticized the largest U.S. drugmaker for raising prices. After Read spoke with the president, Pfizer on July 10 retreated from announced price hikes on about 40 of its drugs, saying it would not raise prices again this year.