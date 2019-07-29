Business News
Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Monday reported a 30% rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its branded treatments such as Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz.

Pfizer, which was scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, also said it would combine Upjohn, its off-patent drugs business, with Mylan NV (MYL.O).

Pfizer said net income rose to $5.05 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.5% to $13.26 billion.

