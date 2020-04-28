April 28, 2020 / 11:04 AM / in 31 minutes

Pfizer profit down 12% as sales of off-patent drugs fall

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) reported a 12.4% drop in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, partly hurt by a drop in sales its off-patent pain treatment Lyrica.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $3.40 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter, from $3.88 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which is set to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O), fell 8.3% to $12.03 billion.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

