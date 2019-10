FILE PHOTO: A logo for Pfizer is displayed on a monitor on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) raised its 2019 full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, sending its shares up 3%.

The company said it expects to earn between $2.94 per share and $3 per share, up from a prior estimate of $2.76 to $2.86.

Total revenue fell 5% to $12.68 billion, but sales from its biopharma unit rose 7% to $10.12 billion in the third quarter.