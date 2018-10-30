Pfizer third-quarter profit jumps 45 percent

FILE PHOTO: A logo of American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc., is pictured in Toluca, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) third-quarter profit rose nearly 45 percent, driven by lower tax rates and higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

The company said on Tuesday net income rose to $4.11 billion or 69 cents per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $2.84 billion or 47 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue climbed to $13.30 billion from $13.17 billion.