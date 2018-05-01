FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 1, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Pfizer revenue misses as breast cancer drug sales disappoint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) quarterly revenue missed analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, hurt by lower-than-expected sales of blockbuster breast cancer drug Ibrance and arthritis drug Xeljanz.

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Ibrance raked in sales of $933 million in the first quarter, up 37.4 percent from a year earlier, but missed analysts’ estimates of $956.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The drug faces competition from Novartis’ (NOVN.S) Kisqali and Lilly’s (LLY.N) recently approved Verzenio.

Xeljanz, which is approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, posted sales of $326 million, well below $398.5 million expected by analysts.

Shares of the largest U.S. drugmaker fell 1.67 percent to $36 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Pfizer, which has been exploring options for its consumer healthcare business, said it expected to make a decision in 2018.

    The company hoped to bring in $20 billion through an auction for the business, which includes Centrum vitamins and Advil painkillers.

    Pfizer’s quarterly profit, however, topped Wall Street estimates on stronger-than-expected sales of pneumonia vaccine Prevnar. The company also reaffirmed its 2018 forecast.

    Prevnar recorded sales of $1.38 billion, which was slightly better than what analysts were expecting.

    Net profit rose to $3.56 billion, or 59 cents per share, in the latest quarter ended April 1 from $3.12 billion, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share, topping estimates of 74 cents.

    Total revenue rose 1 percent to $12.91 billion, while analysts were expecting $13.13 billion.

    Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.