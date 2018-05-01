FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 1, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Pfizer tops profit estimates, driven by Prevnar sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) quarterly profit topped Wall Street forecasts, driven by stronger-than-expected sales of pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The largest U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday Prevnar recorded sales of $1.38 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Analysts on average had expected sales of $1.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pfizer’s net profit rose to $3.56 billion or 59 cents per share, from $3.12 billion or 51 cents per share a year earlier.

    Excluding one-time items, the company earned 77 cents per share, topping estimates of 74 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Total revenue rose 1 percent to $12.91 billion. Analysts had expected $13.13 billion.

    Pfizer shares fell 0.9 percent to $36.28 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

    Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.