Pfizer-Lilly pain drug found effective in late-stage study

(Reuters) - An experimental drug developed by Pfizer Inc and Eli Lilly and Co achieved its main goal of reducing pain in osteoarthritis patients in a late stage trial, the companies said on Wednesday.

The study also showed that patients who received two doses of the drug, tanezumab, showed a statistically significant improvement in physical function and an assessment of osteoarthritis by the patients, when compared to placebo, meeting all three goals of the study.

Tanezumab belongs to an investigational category of pain medications known as nerve growth factor and could emerge as an alternative to opioids, for osteoarthritis and other types of pain.

Pfizer and Lilly, in a $1.8 billion deal, agreed in 2013 to jointly develop and sell tanezumab for several pain-related conditions, with the companies equally sharing development expenses and future sales.

The drug is being evaluated for chronic low back pain and cancer pain, the companies said.