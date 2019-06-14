Power producers to appeal bankruptcy court ruling on PG&E energy contracts

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Power producers NextEra Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc and Calpine Corp on Thursday said they will appeal to try to overturn a recent decision by a judge that a federal regulator has no say in whether utility PG&E Corp may reject its power purchase agreements if it chooses to while in bankruptcy.

PG&E’s power purchase agreements are valued at up to $42 billion and the matter of whether the company can walk away from them belongs exclusively in bankruptcy court, Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said in a June 7 decision.