Exclusive: PG&E in talks with banks on multibillion bankruptcy financing - sources

(Reuters) - California utility owner PG&E Corp (PCG.N) is in discussions with investment banks about a multibillion-dollar financing package to help navigate bankruptcy proceedings, a sign the company’s Chapter 11 filing preparations are intensifying in the wake of potentially staggering liabilities from wildfires, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

PG&E Corp is in touch with large banks about so-called debtor-in-possession financing that could total between $3 billion and $5 billion, though the exact figure remains in flux and could end up being higher, the sources said.

PG&E Corp declined to comment.