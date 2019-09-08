San Francisco makes $2.5 billion bid for PG&E's electric system: media report

FILE PHOTO: A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The city of San Francisco has offered to buy PG&E Corp’s (PCG.N) power lines and other electrical system infrastructure serving the city for $2.5 billion, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

A spokesman for the company was unavailable for comment.

The utility sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. The company was facing more than $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018, including November’s Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire of the state’s modern history.

PG&E is expected to file a reorganization plan in a U.S. bankruptcy court in San Francisco this week that addresses its about $30 billion in liabilities from the wildfires.

Corporate reorganization plans generally need widespread support from creditors, and debtors can spend months getting the necessary backing. PG&E’s plan must be approved by U.S. Judge Dennis Montali for the company to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

On June 4, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission announced it had hired an adviser to explore a possible acquisition of the company’s distribution assets.

Since the beginning of the year, PG&E’s stock has plunged 57.1%.