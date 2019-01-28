Investor group offers PG&E $4 billion plan to avoid bankruptcy: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: PG&E crew work on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - Shares of power producer PG&E Corp jumped on Monday after a report by Bloomberg News that said an investor group had offered the company a $4 billion alternative plan that would avoid bankruptcy, CNBC reported on Monday.

PG&E said this month it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after coming under pressure from potentially crushing liabilities linked to California’s wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

PG&E shares were last higher by 4.8 percent after rising as much as 15 percent earlier.