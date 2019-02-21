PG&E extends deadline for board nominations

FILE PHOTO: PG&E crew work on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp, which filed for bankruptcy last month in the wake of California’s catastrophic wildfires, on Thursday extended the deadline by which investors must file paperwork if they want to install their own directors on the board.

Investors will now have until March 1 to nominate director candidates, the company said in a regulatory filing here early on Thursday only hours before its original deadline was set to expire on Feb. 21.