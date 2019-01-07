PG&E shares plunge on bankruptcy worries

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp’s (PCG.N) shares plunged more than 18 percent on Monday after sources said the California utility is exploring filing for bankruptcy protection as it fears a massive charge in the fourth quarter related to potential liabilities from wildfires.

FILE PHOTO: PG&E crew work to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

The utility is considering the move for some or all of its businesses, Reuters reported on Friday.

PG&E did not respond to a request for comment.

The company could take billions of dollars of liabilities from fatal blazes in 2018 and 2017, with analysts covering the stock estimating it to be between $24 billion to $30 billion.

A bankruptcy filing is not certain, sources had told Reuters, adding that the company could receive financial help through legislation that would let it pass on to customers costs associated with fire liabilities.

But that is just a possibility, they said.

“Without adequate political and regulatory support, we cannot rule out a Chapter 11 filing,” Christopher Turnure analyst at J.P. Morgan said in a note.

However, Guggenheim Partners analyst Shahriar Pourreza said bankruptcy will not be the best option as PG&E is too big an utility in California.

“ Legislation is the way forward as it will allow to keep the utility alive and mitigate any negative impact one can get from the bankruptcy,” Pourreza said.

The utility said on Friday it is also looking for new directors for its holding company and its unit Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

Shares of the company were trading down at $20 in premarket trading, its lowest since mid-November.