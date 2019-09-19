Deals
Wildfire victims in PG&E bankruptcy to present $24 billion reorganization plan

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The committee for wildfire victims in the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp said in a court filing on Thursday it is prepared to present a $24 billion reorganization plan for the power provider.

The committee, joined by a group of unsecured noteholders, said in the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco that the plan will provide for a “comprehensive settlement” of all of claims against PG&E stemming from massive wildfires in recent years that pushed the company to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.

