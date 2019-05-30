California's state regulator approves PG&E's wildfire mitigation plan

(Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Thursday approved the wildfire mitigation plan submitted by PG&E Corp.

PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after facing liabilities of more than $30 billion in the wake of Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recent times.

The Camp Fire killed more than 85 people, destroyed over 14,600 houses, mobile homes and other housing units, according to California’s Department of Finance.

Earlier in May, the company said it could set up a $105 million housing fund for wildfire victims, after a judge overseeing the bankruptcy of the company approved a motion seeking permission to establish the fund.