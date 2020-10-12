PG&E prepared to cut power in California this week if necessary

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company said it was preparing, if necessary, to cut power in parts of Northern California this week as wildfire risk returns to the state, the company said in a statement posted to its website on Sunday.
The California utility would shut power off to prevent its equipment from catching fire, with a major wind storm expected to hit some parts of the state starting Wednesday.
Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.