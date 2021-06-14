PG&E reclassifies 51-bcf of working natgas in California storage

(Reuters) - California energy company PG&E Corp’s Pacific Gas and Electric Co unit reclassified 51 billion cubic feet (bcf) of working gas in storage to base gas.

“The total amount of gas in storage is still the same,” a spokesperson for the company said in an email on Monday, noting only the classification of that gas changed.

Working gas is the gas utilities can inject and withdraw from storage. Base gas is the gas needed to keep enough pressure in the storage facility.

The spokesperson said the company never withdraws all of its working gas.

“The amount of gas we will cycle through our facilities over the next year will be similar to last year ... and we do not anticipate any reliability issues as a result of this new reclassification,” the spokesperson said.

PG&E said in a release that the reclassification would show up in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly storage report for the week ended June 18.

Analysts at Cowen & Co said the reclassification means that PG&E’s storage will have around 21 bcf in storage, down from about 73 bcf before the announcement.

In addition to its three storage facilities in California, which had a working gas capacity of 102 bcf, according to federal data, PG&E said on its website that it also stores gas at other sites.