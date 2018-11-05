November 5, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

California utility PG&E to spend $6 billion on wildfire safety

(Reuters) - U.S. utility PG&E Corp (PCG.N), blamed by California officials for the state’s deadliest firestorm, said on Monday it expects to spend about $6 billion on wildfire safety through 2023.

The company, which posted a rise in third-quarter profit, faces billions of dollars in potential payouts from lawsuits after California said PG&E’s power lines were responsible for sparking the firestorm last autumn.

The firestorm killed 46 people, scorched 245,000 acres and destroyed 8,900 homes.

California's biggest utility said on Monday it recorded $18 million in charges related to the wildfires in the reported quarter. The company took a charge of $2.5 billion in the second quarter. (bit.ly/2zverEd)

Reuters reported in August that PG&E had hired a law firm to explore debt restructuring options.

