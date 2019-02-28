Business News
PG&E takes $10.5 billion charge related to 2018 Camp Fire

FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - California power company PG&E Corp, which filed for bankruptcy last month because of potential liabilities from wildfires in the state, recorded a $10.5 billion charge related to 2018 Camp Fire, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

PG&E also said it would take an additional $1 billion charge related to 2017 Northern California wildfires

Federal filings showed on Wednesday the power utility had delayed a safety overhaul of a high-voltage transmission line, a prime suspect behind the deadliest wildfire in California’s history.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

