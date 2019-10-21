San Jose to propose turning PG&E into giant customer-owned utility: WSJ

(Reuters) - San Jose, California’s third-biggest city, is proposing to convert PG&E Corp (PCG.N) into the country’s largest customer-owned utility, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the city’s mayor.
Mayor Sam Liccardo said in an interview to the WSJ the city served by PG&E hopes to persuade other cities and counties in coming weeks to line up behind the plan.
The plan is to strip PG&E of its status as an investor-owned company and turn it into a nonprofit, electric-and-gas cooperative, the report on.wsj.com/2JaJWJg added.
Liccardo told the WSJ the time has come for the people dependent on PG&E for essential services to propose a new direction.
PG&E did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel