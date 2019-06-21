PG&E to float $31 billion restructuring plan: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - Power producer PG&E Corp will propose a $31 billion bankruptcy restructuring plan that will include two funds worth a total of $34 billion to cover past and future wildfire claims, Bloomberg reported here on Friday.

San Francisco-based PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after facing liabilities of more than $30 billion in the wake of Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recent times.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.