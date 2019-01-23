PG&E expects capital spending of about $6.6 billion in 2019

FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. power company PG&E Corp said bit.ly/2T5NcbG on Wednesday it expected capital expenses of about $6.6 billion in 2019 and $6.9 billion in 2020.

PG&E, which provides electricity and natural gas to 16 million customers in northern and central California, faces widespread litigation, government investigations and liabilities related to wildfires that could potentially exceed $30 billion.

In a filing with the U.S. securities and exchange commission, the company said it expects to spend between $5.7 billion and $7 billion annually from 2020 to 2023.

PG&E expects capex to be about $6.5 billion for fiscal 2018.

The company said on Tuesday it secured $5.5 billion in financing from four banks as it prepares to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.