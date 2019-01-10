Judge proposes PG&E power restrictions for next California fire season

FILE PHOTO: A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday issued a proposed order to restrict utility PG&E (PCG.N) from using power lines deemed to be unsafe during high winds in the 2019 California fire season, according to a court filing.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco also proposed that PG&E be required to re-inspect its grid and “remove or trim all trees that could fall onto its power lines.”

The judge is overseeing conditions of PG&E’s probation following a 2010 gas pipeline explosion, and ordered the company to respond to his proposed order by Jan. 23.