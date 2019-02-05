NextEra pushes to move PG&E fight with FERC out of bankruptcy court

Power producer NextEra Energy Inc on Monday asked the U.S. District Court in San Francisco to take over from the bankruptcy court the question of whether PG&E Corp, which filed for Chapter 11 protection last week, can block federal energy regulators from asserting jurisdiction over power purchase agreements.

In its court papers, NextEra said the district court and not the bankruptcy court is the proper venue for the dispute because the matter will require “material consideration of non-bankruptcy federal laws regulating activities affecting interstate commerce.”

