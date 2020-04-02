Poland's PGE can't radically cut emissions by 2030: CEO

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest energy group, the state-run PGE, cannot significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030, its Chief Executive Wojciech Dabrowski said on Thursday.

“We are not able to resign from conventional energy and shift to solely renewable energy over the next ten years,” Dabrowski told a videoconference. He added that PGE will follow the green enery direction though.

PGE Chief Financial Officer, also present, said that the group sees a “significant” fall in power consumption due to coronavirus pandemic.