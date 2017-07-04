Poland's PGNiG in talks with U.S. on more LNG imports: minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG is in talks over more imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, Krzysztof Szczerski, a senior adviser to the Polish president, said on Tuesday.

U.S. LNG supplies to central and eastern Europe are to be discussed during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Warsaw later this week, during his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"We are interested in gas supply diversification, but we also would like the talks to be beneficial for Poland from the economic point of view," Szczerski said.

In June, Polish government energy official Piotr Naimski said he expected more U.S. spot LNG deliveries as well as mid- and long-term agreements on U.S. LNG supplies, following Trump visit.

PGNiG last month received its first U.S. spot delivery of LNG from Cheniere Energy.