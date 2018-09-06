CatchMark Timber Trust explores buying Phaunos Timber Fund

(Reuters) - CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT.N), a real estate company investing in timberlands, said it was evaluating to buy closed-ended investment company Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd (PTF.L) at $0.57 per share.

A combined company will have an equity value of $850 million and an enterprise value of $1.3 billion at current stock prices, CatchMark said on Thursday.

If the all-stock deal goes through, the combined entity will be run by CatchMark, the Atlanta-based company said.